These Sisters Are Raising Money For Rescue Animals In Need In Honor Of Their Brother Who Recently Passed Away

Santa Barbara, California. Several weeks ago, sisters Abby and Ella Corpuz sadly lost their brother Patrick Corpuz to a drug overdose.

“For many years, he struggled and fought; I know many of you out there may resonate with this scary notion,” Abby and Ella wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Loved and admired by many, Patrick lived a happy life, and despite his struggles, he was the most patient, kind-hearted person we knew. He was a sweet son, a good friend, and a great brother.”

Patrick had three dogs that he absolutely adored beyond measure, and since he passed, Abby and Ella can tell that his dogs miss him every single day.

During the grieving process for their brother, Abby and Ella decided the best way to honor the memory of Patrick is to raise money for animals in need and then donate that money in Patrick’s name.

“This fundraiser is held in honor of Patrick’s memory, who would’ve liked to see some happy dogs during this Holiday Season,” Abby and Ella said.

“All funds donated will be personally delivered to the SB Humane Society by his two sisters, in his loving memory.”

The Santa Barbara Humane Society was first established on April 18th, 1887, and remarkably, this was 67 years prior to the creation of the national organization that we now know as the Humane Society of the U.S.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Patrick with one of his dogs

