13 Days Before Her Baby Was Due, Her Husband Sadly Passed Away In An Accident

Duluth, Georgia. Susan created a GoFundMe for her friend, Wynn, who is facing unimaginable loss just 13 days before giving birth to her first child.

Wynn and her late husband had a beautiful love story, which Susan shared in her post, “Wynn and Kyle fell in love over a three-hour coffee date.”

They got married and prepared to start their lives together, Wynn teaching art and Kyle working as a roof inspector and starting a car detailer business.

But tragedy struck this month when Kyle died while on the job. So now, Wynn has to figure out her future alone with their daughter.

Susan shares how greatly the couple’s respective families have contributed to their community in Georgia and why it’s so essential to support Wynn as she goes through this impossible transition.

In a matter of weeks, she’ll have gone from being in a couple expecting a child to a young widow and new mother.

Dealing with hospital and funeral bills, as well as establishing financial security for herself and her daughter, will be a full-time job while Wynn copes with incredible loss.

Susan included a brief message that Wynn posted to Facebook shortly after Kyle passed. “Kyle was loved by so many people far and wide. His life deserves to be celebrated,” She wrote.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Kyle and Wynn

