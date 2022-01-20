This Zero Waste Organization Has Helped Local Schools Keep Over 90% Of Their Garbage Out Of Landfills

Kailua, Hawaii. This school program has got reduce, reuse, recycle on lock!

The Windward Zero Waste School Hui has been described as an “award-winning, nationally-acclaimed zero waste program,” and it’s teaching both students and faculty how to engage in environmentally-friendly practices that can make a profound collective impact.

The stats on the program’s success in 2021 include:

Over 2,000 students participating daily.

57.8 tons of waste that didn’t end up in a landfill.

A 90% reduction in school trash.

These students are composting and learning environmentally friendly ways to dispose of cardboard and paper products.

Ron Brasher, the organizer for fundraising for Oahu Resource Conservation & Development, shared that students at participating Windward Oahu schools are “working cooperatively in the pursuit of waste reduction, soil restoration, and applied environmental education.”

GoFundMe; pictured above children help out at the Windward Zero Waste School Hui

