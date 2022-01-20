She Tried To Make Things Facebook Official With Her Boyfriend But He Didn’t Accept It And Instead Gave Her A Strange Answer As To Why He’s Not Going To Do This

A 29-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 3 years younger than she is. She recently tried to make things Facebook official with him, but he didn’t accept her invitation and then gave her a strange answer as to why he’s not going to do this.

She really does not necessarily put a lot of stock into having your relationship for everyone to see on social media, and she doesn’t put any information publicly on there.

However, she has been seeing her boyfriend for nearly a year, and he’s always on Facebook yet it clearly says he is single.

Unlike her, her boyfriend puts all of his information out there publicly, and so his status being set to single is very obvious.

“About 6 months ago I pointed it out,” she explained. “I said that I don’t really care so much for us being public on FB, but he doesn’t have to be publicly single.”

“He didn’t change it, and I forgot about the matter. He works away from home from Wednesday to Tuesday. Last weekend, while he was at work, I was drunk, and I saw the status, STILL SINGLE.”

She chose not to bring up this issue with him again, and instead, she figured she would send him an invitation on Facebook to make things official between them on social media.

Well, things did not go the way she thought they would. Her boyfriend did not accept her invite or reply to it, and it has now been close to a week since she sent him the invitation.

So, she confronted him about why he ignored her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.