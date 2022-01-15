A Crazed Christmas Squirrel Injured Eighteen People In The UK

While most people enjoyed a quiet Christmas at home, this small town in the UK was terrified of a vicious squirrel.

In a matter of two days, the little creature injured an alarming eighteen people. And, its attacks sparked madness on the Buckley, Wales Facebook group page.

Nicola Crowther, a member of the Facebook group, was the first to alert her neighbors.

“Warning, vicious squirrel that attacks,” she wrote, “It has bitten me, attacked my friend and multiple other people. I’m afraid it needs shooting.”

Nicola is actually an animal advocate. But, after seeing the damage this particular squirrel could do to her community, she was terrified.

“It has attacked my two Bengals who fear nothing, as well as my neighbor’s Bengal cats,” she added, “I dare not go out of my house since it is lurking.”

The crazed gray squirrel became known as “Stripe,” like the villain from “Gremlins.” And, it attacked a multitude of people– from children to the elderly, and even pets.

After having a run-in with the squirrel, many residents received tetanus shots and recommended how the critter be dealt with.

“Humane trap?” one member, Emma Louise, commented. But, other members quickly shut down her idea.

