He Found Out That His Dad Is Dating His Sister’s 20-Year-Old Friend And His Sister Had No Idea

A 19-year-old guy has a twin sister, and their parents recently separated at the end of last summer. He somehow found out that their dad is now dating his sister’s 20-year-old friend Bree, and his sister had no idea.

When he learned about this, he told his dad and Bree that they needed to come clean to his sister and that if they didn’t do it, he would share the news with her.

He desperately hoped that his dad and Bree would do it, but they never did. They always come up with excuses as to why they couldn’t tell his sister about their relationship.

“So now I have to tell my sister (I can’t keep a secret from her longer than this) but now I have reasons to believe they’re expecting but I’m not 100% sure,” he explained.

He struggled with whether or not to follow through with revealing this information to his sister, or if he should just let things play out and let her find out in time.

In the end, he decided that he really did need to tell his sister, so he recently broke the news to her and it did not go that well.

“She was upset, she started crying,” he said. “I think at first she was most upset because her friend lied to her a lot to keep this relationship a secret, daily lying.”

“So she was really upset about that. Then the weirdness of it all set in and she got really really upset. She asked me if we should tell our mom and I really don’t know, I don’t know what the right move is here but I guess I’m glad my sister knows now so we can figure it out together.”

“My sister hasn’t spoken to either one of them, my dad or her friend she just blocked both their numbers and I did the same.”

