His Girlfriend Reminded Her Brother That Their Mom Wanted To Give Him Up For Adoption And He No Longer Wants To Date Her After This

A 20-year-old man is dating his 22-year-old girlfriend, but after he witnessed something she cruelly said to her brother recently, he wants nothing to do with her now.

He first met his girlfriend when they were just kids. They all lived on the same block, and his girlfriend has a brother named Nick who is the same age as him.

His girlfriend and Nick’s mom was a single parent, and his girlfriend’s mom gave birth to his girlfriend when she was only 15 or 16-years-old.

His girlfriend’s mom had Nick two years after that, but Nick and his girlfriend have no idea who their dads are at all.

He and Nick were never best friends growing up, he figured they were more like buds, but despite that, the majority of the memories he has from being a kid include Nick in some way.

He wasn’t close to his girlfriend at all growing up; she hit her teen years and was more excited to hang out with boys than to play football with him and Nick.

Anyway, when the pandemic hit, he began texting with his girlfriend out of the blue, and a year after that, they decided to be friends with benefits.

“At first she gave me a bad vibe,” he explained. “IDK how to explain, she never gave me the impression that she is a good person.”

“And by that, I don’t mean being a mother Teresa, or caring about things that are out of control or stuff. She just… IDK, it seemed like she lacked empathy and stuff.”

