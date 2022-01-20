20 Years Ago, Doctors Diagnosed Her With A Brain Tumor And Said She Would Never Walk Again Yet She Defied The Odds Only To Be Told Recently That She Has Another Brain Tumor

Wood-Ridge, New Jersey. Audrey has overcome incredible odds before—and her family believes she can do it again. She is 37-years-old and is facing down her second brain tumor.

After having a seizure in the middle of the night, she went to the ER. After a few days in the hospital, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Thankfully, doctors removed the cancerous mass a month later, and she began what would be 36 weeks of chemotherapy treatment.

The last time Audrey was sick was 20 years ago when she had just started college.

Then, doctors told her she’d remain paralyzed after brain surgery and would use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

But with perseverance, radiation, and 18 months of chemo, she relearned how to walk.

“It is an entire process to learn how to walk again and heal the neural connection damaged from the tumor,” her family shared on the GoFundMe.

“Simple things like walking by yourself, taking a shower, or all the things we previously took for granted suddenly become a new thing to learn and a new challenge.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Audrey

