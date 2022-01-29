She Was Home All Alone 13 Years Ago When She Told Her Friend Over The Phone That Someone Was Trying To Come Into Her Apartment And Then She Disappeared

Pikeville, Kentucky. Crystal Gayle Branham Hall has fiery red hair and brown eyes. Those closest to her say that she is a kind, sweet, and fun young woman with a heart of gold. Her loved ones affectionately call her “Red.”

Back in 2009, Crystal was 24-year-old and living in an apartment in Pikeville located on Kentucky Avenue. At the time, her three sons were quite young, and she was divorced from the father of her boys.

On March 3rd, 2009, Crystal was home all alone in her apartment, and she was chatting with one of her friends over the phone.

Suddenly, Crystal explained to her friend that she could see someone trying to enter the back door of her apartment.

Eerily enough, that was the very last time that anybody has seen or heard from Crystal, and the day after her haunting phone call, all of her personal things were found inside of her apartment, untouched.

Crystal left behind her purse, her coat, and more importantly…her beloved children.

When Crystal went missing, she didn’t own a car, so it’s not like she could have just gone for a drive somewhere.

Some people have speculated that Crystal’s ex-husband may have had something to do with her disappearance, but he was behind bars at the time she vanished and is not considered to be a suspect in her case at all.

Facebook; pictured above is Crystal

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.