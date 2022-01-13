This College Girl Took Her Cat For A Walk Around Campus And She’s Asking The Internet If She’s Wrong For Taking Refusing To Let A Child Pet Her Kitten Because This Kid’s Mom Was Acting Weird

A 21-year-old woman has a 5-month-old kitten who is extremely kind. She raised her kitten in her college dorm room (where they currently still live) so her kitten loves people.

She normally takes her kitten for walks around campus, and when she does, she will allow other people to play with or pet her kitten.

“Recently a mom and her son who’s around 10-11-ish has been taking walks around campus the same time I do,” she explained.

“It’s an open campus and it’s usually fun to see families here during breaks.”

This mom that she ran into on one of her walks asked her if her son was able to pet her kitten, to which she said yes.

As this woman’s son is petting her kitten, the mom snatches her kitten right out of her hands and passes the kitten to her son.

The woman never asked her if she could let her son hold her kitten, which definitely rubbed her the wrong way, but the boy was very kind to her kitten so she tried to brush it off.

“But the mom’s saying kind of weird things like “this cat loves you” and “poor cat having to live in a dorm.” Stuff like that to her son,” she said.

“Like Ma’am this cat has a three-tier pink castle, unlimited pets, and homemade cat toys don’t you worry about her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.