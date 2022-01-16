This Father-Daughter Duo Transformed A Historic Train Caboose Into A One-Of-A-Kind Airbnb

Decorah, Iowa. Airbnb has become the go-to platform for vacation rentals. But you may have never seen a listing quite like this one.

Jim Dotzenrod and his daughter, Danielle, have transformed a train caboose into a one-of-a-kind getaway destination.

While living near Decorah, Iowa, Jim had driven by tons of train stationary train cabooses. Then, in 2016, he finally decided to check them out.

After taking a closer look, the revelation hit him– he could transform a caboose into a classic and nostalgic Airbnb.

Jim purchased the caboose, which was built in 1973, for eight thousand dollars. Then, he and his daughter got to work.

Jim had never tried renovating nor listed an Airbnb before. But, they poured their hearts into the project, and the result is stunning.

Airbnb; pictured above is Jim and Danielle’s super cool caboose

Since stripping down the caboose and funneling another four thousand dollars into the renovation, the Airbnb has now hosted over three hundred and fifty happy travelers.

The cozy caboose rental has two bedrooms and one bathroom– housing up to four guests. It is also equipped with all of the amenities you would ever need– including a refrigerator, microwave, a double-burner hot plate, and barware for cocktails.

