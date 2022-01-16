She’s Online Dating A Man In Nigeria, But She’s Not Sure If This Is A Scam Or Not

One woman found herself on a dating app hoping to meet a nice man when she wound up getting a message from a man located in Nigeria.

She instantly made it clear to this man that she did not want to get involved with a relationship that was long-distance, and the man replied that he totally understood where she was coming from.

She ended up chatting with him on the dating platform for the rest of that day, and they asked one another about their interests and lives.

Towards the end of the evening, their conversation came to an end, but when she woke up the next day, she saw another message from him.

“…But I was fresh out of a breakup, just testing the waters, and I didn’t want to commit to anything, especially with someone overseas,” she explained.

“A couple of weeks later, he wrote me back, saying he never forgot me, and that talking to anyone else was anticlimactic.”

“I took this with a grain of salt but said hello back, and we messaged for a while.”

She began speaking to this Nigerian man a month ago, and they have been having conversations on a daily basis since they first met.

She talks to him more than once a day; sometimes it is through texting, or on the app, and they also have done multiple video calls that have lasted hours on end.

