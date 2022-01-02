She Caught Her Husband Cheating On Their Ring Doorbell Camera After He Had Claimed He Was “Too Sick” To Go With Her On Their Family Vacation

Ring doorbell cameras are amazing for so many reasons– interacting with delivery drivers, keeping an eye on your home, and even catching your spouse cheating.

Kaylie, a mom of two, went viral on her TikTok account @Kaylie271 after posting ring doorbell footage from her home. She had caught her husband red-handed while away on a family vacation.

“When your husband is too sick to go on the family trip you planned,” she captioned the video.

Instead of traveling with his wife and two kids, Kaylie’s husband is seen walking out of their home with another woman, kissing her goodbye and squeezing her butt. You can also hear them mumble “I love you” and “see you soon” to each other.

The video quickly gained nearly five and a half million views and over five hundred thousand likes. And the comment section erupted with rightfully hate-filled comments toward Kaylie’s husband.

TikTok; pictured above is Kaylie’s husband with the other woman

“I know it hurts, but you gotta let him go. I can run him over with my car if needed,” one user commented.

“So sick. He’d need to go to the hospital once I got home,” another user said.

The TikTok community was also very curious about what happened afterward. Sadly, many people do stay with cheating spouses for a multitude of reasons.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.