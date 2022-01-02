Her Ex’s Wife Just Sent Her A Message Asking If She Could Have Her Old Engagement Ring

Several years ago, a woman was engaged to a man named Joe, who really wasn’t a good guy at all.

He was narcissistic, abusive, and dishonest. He cheated on her and he tried to manipulate her.

Joe never tried to get help for his terrible ways, even though he had plenty of support encouraging him to do so.

“He had a pretty rotten childhood, but his adoptive parents – “Ned” and “Susan” – were generally good, kind people who had tried their best to help him,” she explained.

“They were kind to me, and had even gifted Joe with their family’s gold to use for my custom-made ring, which also included a diamond from my own family.”

“After a tumultuous couple of years together, Joe and I broke up at the end of 2015. I had to deal with some continued nastiness from him for several months until he was essentially booted from our shared group for bad behavior.”

“Not long after that, I was told that Joe had eloped with another woman – “Jessica” – and moved across the country, closer to Ned and Susan. (By that point, I had lost contact with them, and they had unfriended me on Facebook).”

She certainly was upset to know that there never would be a resolution in her relationship with Joe, but she found comfort in the fact that she never would need to see this guy ever again.

Since things were over between them, she gave her engagement ring to a very good friend of hers. She told her friend that they could give the gold back to Susan and Ned if they thought that would be the best thing to do.

