Young Nurse Left With A Traumatic Brain Injury After A Terrible Car Accident

Los Angeles, California. Katie was a healthy 32-year-old before a brutal car accident left her in critical condition.

The circumstances of the crash are still unclear, but it happened at the bottom of a grapevine pass outside of Los Angeles, California.

After the accident, Katie was moved to the level two trauma floor of the ICU at a local hospital, remaining unconscious.

Doctors soon found that she had a traumatic brain injury called Diffuse Axonal Injury, or DAI.

Her family and friends then created a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills that insurance won’t and help pay her monthly bills while she stayed in the rehabilitation center.

Katie’s family has lived in Marin County for an impressive six generations. Her two sisters and parents have been at her bedside since the accident.

“Katie is employed as a registered nurse at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa,” her family explains in their post.

“Katie is a hero, as she has provided loving care to her patients prior to and throughout the pandemic.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Katie

