This Poor Dog Has Cancer In His Shoulder And He Most Likely Needs To Have His Leg Amputated

This sweet boyfriend posted a GoFundMe for his girlfriend, Jennifer. They are struggling to accept that their dog Toby recently started limping after jumping from their couch to the ground.

After taking him to the vet, they assumed it was a sprain—but when he started getting worse, they took him to an emergency vet.

As it turns out, Toby has cancer in his shoulder, which resulted in bone loss. He calls this a “nasty osteosarcoma kind” or “the worst type of cancer it could be.”

Though they caught it early, without treatment, he shares, Toby would pass away—with treatment, they’ll have to amputate his leg and give him chemotherapy treatment.

He will also need immunotherapy.

These treatments are expected to give Toby another year to year and a half of life, but Jennifer is hopeful.

Toby is her best friend, and he’s seen her through health scares of her own. She was diagnosed with GIST, which is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor. But Toby was by her side through all of it.

“He is the reason I fought so hard,” she shared.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Toby

