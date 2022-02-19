Her Boyfriend Thinks They Should Have A Baby Before Getting Married And She Doesn’t Want To Have A Baby Until They Get Married So They’re At A Standstill In Their Relationship

A 25-year-old woman on Reddit doesn’t know what will “pop out” of her 8 year-long relationship with her boyfriend first. Is it going to be a ring or a baby?

The anonymous Reddit user has been in a relationship with her 30-year-old boyfriend for 8 years.

They’ve briefly chatted about wanting kids and getting married for around 2 years, and she’s been hoping that he would pop the question on holiday or even just a walk.

The woman knows she wants to get married before having kids, which she’d ideally like to wait another 5 years before doing. But her boyfriend is a different story. He’s ready to do things “the other way around.”

“I feel like we’re both waiting on the other to pop one out (whether it’s a ring or a baby),” the Reddit user writes.

She knows communication is key in a situation like this, and she has expressed to her boyfriend that she’s been feeling “pretty down” about the whole thing.

But sadly, even after communicating how she felt, she was left under the impression that at least one of them would still end up being disappointed, not getting what they want.

So what does her boyfriend say when it comes to a marriage proposal? Not only does he seem to be reluctant to talk about it at all, but if they do ever talk about it, she’ll just end up “ruining the surprise.”

What’s even worse is that he claims the more his girlfriend and others ask him about proposing, the more he’ll end up putting it off.

