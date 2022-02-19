Only 3 Days After Giving Birth, A Young Mother Thinks She’s Having A Stroke

Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Hannah and her husband Jared had just welcomed their healthy newborn baby boy home when Hannah knew something was wrong.

Three days later, “I woke up … with the left half of my face drooping. Since my blood pressure had been running a bit high throughout the end of my pregnancy, we were told to head into the ER out of concern of preeclampsia and stroke.”

During pregnancy, high blood pressure can cause preeclampsia. It is a rare, dangerous complication causing blood pressure to rise, even more, putting pregnant women at risk of brain injury, kidney and liver damage, seizures, pulmonary edema, blood clotting, premature birth, and even death.

Worried for Hannah’s life, Jared and she had no choice but to take the new baby with them to the hospital. The whole ordeal was overwhelming.

Brand new dad Jared waited anxiously with the baby in the car. It was just a frightening, mentally and physically exhausting scenario.

Imagine being a brand-new mother, not knowing what’s going on, worrying about your newborn and your husband outside the Emergency Room, imagining the worst. Her blood pressure must have skyrocketed.

After many hours, Hannah was diagnosed with postpartum hypertension and a different rare condition called Bell’s Palsey.

Bell’s Palsey is an unexplained paralysis and or weakness of facial muscles. It affects the control of facial expressions like blinking, squinting, smiling, and eye closure. It also can cause excessive pain and discomfort, drooling, and complications with the eye on the affected side.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Hannah

