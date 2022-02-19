New Study By St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital Highlights The Racial Disparities In Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Research And Treatment

St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital– known for leading the fight against the most trying childhood diseases and cancers– has published a new study analyzing the link between genetic ancestry and childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia– also known as ALL– is the most common form of leukemia in adolescents.

This form of leukemia affects about three thousand children in the United States each year and occurs when bone marrow begins producing a substantial amount of immature lymphoblasts.

These lymphoblasts eventually replace normal cells in the bone marrow and prevent the creation of healthy blood cells.

While the cure rates of ALL cases in children are high, racial disparities in the prevalence of this cancer and the healthcare treatment that follows do exist.

Despite this, genetic research has been limited in that it does not often include people of diverse genetic backgrounds.

The team of researchers at St. Judes aimed to gain much-needed insight into these understudied populations.

The study focused on a diverse group of over two thousand and four hundred children with ALL. The children were selected from North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Additionally, they were of European, Native American, African, South Asian, and East Asian descent.

