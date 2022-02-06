She Can’t Find A Guy In New York City That’s Interested In Having A Committed Relationship

New York, New York. This woman is struggling to date in New York City’s bustling “what’s next” culture.

All the guys she dates seem to want something casual, but they aren’t necessarily upfront with this information until she’s already catching feelings.

“I just want to meet someone who dates with actual intention, and I don’t know why it’s so impossible,” she shared.

Despite early enthusiasm and regular follow-up dates, the men in her life seem to want to continue dating continuously rather than nailing anything down with labels or commitment.

But, somehow, all of her friends are in relationships or getting married.

“I’m puzzled as to why I can’t seem to meet anyone who at least has the theoretical goal of being in a relationship with someone.”

Even on dates where they’ve delved into vulnerable subjects and opened up to each other, it seems like no one wants to take the next step emotionally or logistically.

Besides the apparent annoyance of dating apps, first dates, and making a good impression over and over again, this pattern is affecting her self-esteem.

“This recurring problem is also giving me a ton of anxiety, disappointment, and questioning if there’s something wrong with me that makes people want to date me for fun but not go anywhere with it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.