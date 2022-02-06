He Married His Wife A Few Months Ago And Now He Wants A Divorce Because He’s Out Of His Wife’s League

This man didn’t explore his romantic life in college—then after graduation, he proposed to his girlfriend of six years.

Now, he’s 25 and rethinking his marriage. Is it a classic quarter-century life crisis or a sign of their inevitable breakup?

He posted on Reddit asking for advice about his relationship, which started when he was 19 years old, and his now-wife was 24.

She was his first everything (kiss, girlfriend, etc.). Since they were exclusive, she asked him to delete Tinder, which meant he had no avenue to see who else was out there.

But he loved his girlfriend, and he was eager to propose to her after graduation.

Then, something changed in the last few years, and he’s been ruminating on it during the first few months of their marriage.

“Sadly, in my dreams, daydreaming, or just looking at other women, I randomly have the urge to just divorce, sleep with other women and explore the world and do my own thing,” he wrote in the post.

Shockingly, he proposed with lingering hangups about unexplored relationships, and he thought that suppressing his desires would make them disappear.

But when he became more successful in his modeling career and started getting noticed by women, he began reassessing his sense of self; “I would say after all this, I became out of Rachel’s league.”

