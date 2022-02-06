After This Guy Realized He Was The Only Person On A Flight From London To Orlando, He Documented His Strange Experience On TikTok

“What would you do if you were the only passenger and had the plane to yourself?” Kai answered this through a series of videos on Tik Tok, sharing his experience as the only traveler on a flight from the UK to the US.

He captioned his first video, “Maybe the weirdest experience.”

There were definitely instant perks; no sharing an armrest, getting to set up a multi-seat bed for the eight-hour flight, and never having to wait in line for the restroom.

But Kai didn’t know he was the only customer until a cabin attendant told him the flight was just him and the crew.

So Kai decided to get to know some of the crew members. “We sat and watched movies for hours and ate unlimited snacks,” he shared in his second Tik Tok video about the wild experience.

His experience also answered questions we’ve all had about airplane crews’ in-flight activities. “I’ve always wondered if the cabin crew use the inflight entertainment,” one commenter shared.

According to Kyle’s video, it seems like they do; about seven attendants settled into seats with extra legroom to enjoy the in-flight entertainment.

Kai hung out with one of the guys for the majority of the flight since he’d been checking up on their one and only passenger.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of Kai’s first video

