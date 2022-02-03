This Dad Is Nearing The End Of His Life And His Dream Is To Be Able To Take His Son To See The Ocean For The Very First Time

Richland, Washington. Donavon is a father and husband who has struggled with kidney and heart failure.

As he nears the end of his journey, he hopes to give his 12-year-old son, Lincoln, a few more beautiful memories of them together.

Donavon is an exceptional dad, and he is struggling with how to make his last few months with his son the best they can possibly be.

When friends asked if he had any “bucket list” items, there was only one that mattered; taking his son to. see the ocean for the first time.

The selfless dad knew that his son missed the school trip to the Oregon coast because of Covid, and he wanted to give him the same experience he had in the eighth grade.

His goal is to get his son to the Seaside boardwalk and the Oregon aquarium, plus hang out together on the shore.

The pair asked for support with “food, gas, entertainment, etc.” but what they got was so much more.

Kind folks offered a range of services and activities free of cost to the sweet dad so that he could give his son the spring break of a lifetime.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Donavan with his son Lincoln

