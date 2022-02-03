She Offered To Pay For Part Of Her Sister’s Dream Wedding, But Now That Her Husband Has Been Cut Out Of The Wedding Party She’s Refusing To Pay

A 28-year-old woman has a 23-year-old sister who is having her wedding this upcoming December.

Sadly, their dad passed last year, and her baby sister was the closest one to their dad. Her sister is crushed that their dad can’t be a part of her wedding.

Now, she did get to have their dad walk her down the aisle and participate in a daughter dad dance when she got married.

Her sister won’t get to have that, and so to try to make her sister feel better, she and her other older sisters are paying for her to have her dream wedding.

She makes really good money, as do her other sisters, so they decided to let their baby sister have no budget for the wedding or the dress.

“Ever since the beginning my sister was bridezilla-ish but we tried to justify it with dad not being around and mom being kind of a mess,” she explained.

Her sister’s groom does have his mom and dad, who are going to play big roles in the wedding, while their own mom is left alone and feeling badly.

She’s tried her best to be accommodating of her baby sister and the demands she has, but everything is getting pretty crazy.

On top of that, this upcoming wedding is a bit complicated because her own husband does not speak to her baby sister’s groom/her future brother-in-law.

