After Bowling With Her Friends For Her Birthday She Wound Up Missing: Four Months Later She Was Found Dead In The Trunk Of Her Own Car

Queens, New York. 26-year-old Destini Smothers lived in Troy, New York, along with her 2 young sons and boyfriend, Kareem Flake.

Destini had been in a relationship with Kareem for 13 years, and he was also the father to both of her sons.

Destini was sensitive and kind. She loved being a mom to her sons, and they were her whole world.

On November 3rd of 2020, Destini and Kareem drove to Queens to celebrate her 26th birthday at a bowling alley with a few of her friends.

Destini, her friends, and Kareem arrived at Bowlero Bowling Alley, which sits at 69-10 34th Avenue, for their fun, celebratory evening.

When the night was done and the bowling was over, Destini’s friends later said that she got into her 2011 black Toyota Camry with Kareem and the couple drove off.

Facebook; pictured above is Destini

The very next morning, Destini was supposed to do some shopping with her mom, before heading to a funeral for Kareem’s grandma.

Destini did not show up that morning to meet up with her mom, and then she failed to show up at the funeral.

