This Influencer Dreamed Of Purchasing Her Own Home But Could Not Afford It On Her Own: So, She Purchased A Tiny House

The “tiny house movement” has gained substantial traction over the past decade. More and more people are being wooed by the living option’s affordability, simplicity, and environmental-friendly benefits.

The influencer Elise Buch recently took the leap that tiny house enthusiasts have been promoting for years and bought her own tiny home.

Elise posted a video on her Youtube channel in which she detailed what led her to make the jump, and showed off her living space.

“I have been dreaming about and talking about getting a house for a really long time now. But, money-wise and with being single and buying a huge home, it has not really felt like that was the time,” Elise explained.

She is not alone in this sentiment. Elise is a single woman and, like many, was struggling to save up for a home by herself.

Even for couples with a dual-income, purchasing a home can be a stressful endeavor. This is why a growing amount of people are turning to tiny homes for salvation.

There are about ten thousand tiny homes located in the United States already. And, if you have not heard of this phenomenon, tiny homes typically fall between one hundred and four hundred square feet and cost an average of thirty to sixty thousand dollars.

More modest tiny homes will fall on the lower end of the spectrum, while more customized units can trend upward of one hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

YouTube; pictured above is Elise

