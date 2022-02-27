This Woman Wrote Her Obituary Unlike Anyone Else’s: She Formatted It As A Resume In Order To Secure Her Seat In Heaven

Kevin Rollason, a reporter for the Winnipeg Free Press, sees obituaries often in his line of work. Still, none have been quite like Beatrice Fediuk’s– who wrote her own obituary as a resume for entry into heaven.

“I’ve seen people who have written their own obituaries and write funny ones. But, Beatrice Fediuk is the first to put in a resume to get to Heaven. She has references, experience, volunteer work, and says that if the Lord needs more, you know where she is,” Rollason said in a Twitter post.

The obituary is formatted just like a resume. Where an applicant would typically place their phone number or address, though, Beatrice’s birth date and date of passing are listed– October 22, 1927, to February 12, 2022.

Next, she sprung into an opening statement to declare her intentions.

“Dear Lord, please accept my application for Eternal Life. My resume is as follows,” Beatrice wrote.

She followed her opening statement with a summary of her life objectives: “To be honest and compassionate; to treat everyone with respect; to demonstrate integrity in all I do, and to live as independently as possible, as long as possible.”

Then came her references. Beatrice described how she was born in Fannystelle, Canada, to two loving parents– Eugenia and Alfred Hamel. She also grew up with six siblings– Aime, Blanche, John, Vincent, Martin, and Flore.

“They, along with my nephew and my husband, John, are already with you in Heaven,” Beatrice wrote to God, “They can provide references for me.”

She also mentioned who she “left behind” on earth.

