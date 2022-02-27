She’s Interested In A Guy Who’s Close To 2 Decades Older Than Her And She’s Not Sure How To Handle This

A 28-year-old woman and her friend Jessica recently grabbed drinks together a couple of evenings ago, and while they were out, they met two guys who were friends and out as well.

Jessica really did like one of them, and she ended up speaking to the second guy named David a lot while Jessica was flirting.

The thing is, both David and his friend are in their mid-40s, and she didn’t really find David that attractive as she started talking to him initially.

David’s quite solemn and quiet, and she really always goes for guys that are outgoing and funny.

She was quite surprised to find though that as the evening wore on, she found herself really into David.

They wound up having a lot of the same interests, and their conversation was really flowing.

“I don’t know how to explain it but it was just…lovely,” she explained. “He was so easy to talk to and so genuine and I felt like we were both just being ourselves.”

“The whole thing was completely unexpected for the night in the best way possible.”

As the night came to an end, Jessica chose to go back to David’s friend’s house, while she asked David if he would like to share an Uber home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.