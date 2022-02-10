This Woman’s Dog Sled Team Was Tragically Struck By A Truck While Out Training

Wentworth, New Hampshire. Jaye Foucher was a rock musician and even had two self-released albums. Then, in 2000, she got her first Siberian Husky puppy. This puppy changed her life forever.

“Quite by accident, I discovered the world of dog-powered sports,” Jaye wrote in her Iditarod race biography, “Initially, my intent was just to have some fun while exercising my dog. But, I quickly became addicted to Siberians and talking about running Iditarod someday.”

For context, Iditarod is an annual long-distance dogsled race in Alaska. The race attracts hundreds of dog teams and “mushers.” Mushers are the people responsible for controlling the dogs.

Since acquiring her first puppy, Jaye has grown her kennel to approximately thirty-five dogs. She was also scheduled to race in both the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and the Willow 300 Sled Dog Race this year.

That was until a heartbreaking tragedy occurred on January 19th. While out for a run, a truck collided with her beloved sled dog team after they accidentally veered onto the road.

“One dog tragically passed away, and the incident left several others injured,” wrote Megan Moberly, who has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Jaye’s cause.

Flint and Kona, two of Jaye’s Siberians, sustained the most damaging injuries.

“Flint had extensive surgery on his front legs that will require several follow-up visits every two days. Then, down the road, laser therapy and physical rehabilitation,” Megan wrote.

GoFundMe; pictured above are two of Jaye’s injured dogs

