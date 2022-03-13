Cash Stuffing Is A Viral Sensation That Might Help You Solve Your Money Troubles: Here’s What It Is And How You Can Get Started!

With gas prices and certain living expenses constantly rising, it’s a bright idea to have a sturdy budgeting plan. A new money-saving trend on TikTok can help you get there.

‘Cash stuffing’ is a budgeting tool that has taken TikTok by storm. @cashstuffinglife is a TikTok account owned by one woman who went viral with a video of her organizing her cash stuffing binder.

The process is a simple way to set aside some cash for things you want to save for, like a vacation or Christmas gifts.

Using this method is also a great way to ensure you have cash on hand for things that can be easier to pay for with cash, like gas and kid’s allowances.

How exactly does the cash stuffing method work?

This particular TikTok user starts her week by organizing her expenses. Based on the balance of her monthly paycheck, she uses a budgeting spreadsheet to figure out just how much money she can put towards each cost.

From haircuts to phone bills, this user is careful to think of every single thing she’ll need to spend or save and allocates a certain amount of money into those categories every month.

Once everything is planned out, she withdraws her paycheck in cash.

TikTok; pictured above @cashstuffinglife shows us how it’s done

