She’s Not Going To Her Stepbrother’s Wedding Because She Doesn’t Approve Of The Woman He Picked

Weeding through red flags when it comes to relationships may be easier said than done. Dealing with it yourself is one thing, but watching your siblings go through it is another.

Unfortunately, a division between family members due to a horrible spouse is more common than we think.

You may see a beautiful person inside and out, while your family members have a completely different perspective on that person, and not for the better.

A woman’s much older stepbrother has been dating a girl for six months.

He has been married once before with two children from his previous wife. On top of his divorce, he has PTSD from the army, which led to heavy drinking and bad anger problems.

After his first divorce, he was dead set on not getting married again until he met his most recent girlfriend.

Almost two years ago, their grandmother passed, and the mom asked the step-brother to move into their home to be closer to his kids. She even offered a place for his girlfriend.

While this sounds like a sweet gesture, it may not have been the best idea.

“This girl is the most immature and lazy person I have ever met in my life,” she explained.

