Her Teen Daughter Stole And Then Sold Her Younger Daughter’s Doll, So She Canceled Her Birthday Party As Punishment

A 40-year-old mom has 2 daughters; 16-year-old Fiona and 11-year-old Cathy. Recently, Fiona celebrated her birthday, and as a present, she and her husband bought her a very expensive sewing machine.

Fiona adores fashion, and so this was the perfect present for Fiona. Well, 2 weeks before Fiona turned 16, Cathy told her through tears that she couldn’t find her favorite doll anywhere.

She tried to comfort Cathy as her husband jumped in and quickly combed the house for the doll.

“A few hours later, Fiona arrived home after shopping with some friends,” she explained. “I told her about the situation and Fiona promptly said, “Oh that old thing, I sold it.”

“If ever there was a record scratch in a real-life moment this was it for me. Fiona then told me that she needed some money for a new spring wardrobe and didn’t think Cathy would mind since “she rarely plays with the thing. It just sits there creepily in whatever outfit she put it in.”

Cathy heard this entire exchange, and she began sobbing when she learned that Fiona actually sold her precious doll.

Her husband scooped up Cathy and carried her out of the room while she dealt with Fiona. Fiona didn’t feel bad at all for devastating Cathy by selling her doll.

Instead, Fiona sat there smiling, and stated that all of the outfits she purchased with Cathy’s doll money can’t even be returned because they were “final sale.”

She instantly grounded Fiona and sent her off to her bedroom. “I then sprung into action on getting Cathy her doll back,” she said.

