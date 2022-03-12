She Told Her Fiancé If He Wants Them To Have A Real Wedding, It’s On Him To Plan The Whole Thing

Getting engaged can be one of the best feelings. However, for some people, the planning process and thought of going through the actual wedding day may seem like a nightmare.

Planning your wedding is never easy. Not only do you have to worry about a venue, a dress, and what food you plan on having at your event, you have to worry about who you are going to invite, and who will actually show up.

In this case, there’s a young woman looking for advice for her wedding day.

This couple has been together for four years. She knows her fiancé is the love of her life, however, their marriage plans are not aligned one bit.

While most people have a clear countdown to their special day, this woman does not.

“I know that he is the love of my life and want so dearly to be his wife. However, the thought of planning, paying for, and even being at my wedding makes me want to cry.”

Her biggest fear is having no relatives or friends show up to her wedding. After all, she is from a completely different country.

She knows her parents and her siblings will definitely be by her side, but the thought of her friends not being to afford a flight and travel has her feeling disappointed.

She cringes at the thought of having a big wedding with the only guest arriving being the fiancé’s family and friends.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.