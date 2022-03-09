His Wife Thinks He Should Give Her $50,000 To Give Birth To Their Child

A 34-year-old man has never officially gotten married to his 29-year-old wife, but he considers them to be married regardless, on a spiritual level.

He and his wife both make north of $175,000 a year after covering their taxes, so they’re quite well off.

They recently bought a house, and they each equally pay for their expenses, however, they do not share finances with one another since they make great money.

He and his wife talked about having children after getting to travel the world together, which didn’t get to happen because of the pandemic, and so, they’re looking at having children sooner than they initially expected.

Well, his wife made it clear to him the other night that she expects him to pay her $50,000 to give birth to their first child, since that’s going to be the exact amount of money she will lose out on from her job while taking maternity leave for 6 months.

“Her stance is that she is doing something for us to start a family, but it is not a true 50-50 split if she is expected to take a financial hit for it and I am not, given that our finances are separate,” he explained.

“She had a printed list of expectations in terms of what she expected financially, listed some things that her insurance may not cover.”

He can’t believe that his wife expects him to pay her to essentially give birth and he’s upset. His wife then said that if she has to take an entire year for maternity leave, she wants him to pay her $100,000.

She also created a binder full of “notes” across 16 entire pages on the ways they should divvy up chores and housework after welcoming their child, along with how they can save for a housekeeper and childcare.

