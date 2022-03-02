She Found A Hidden Camera In Her Airbnb’s Bathroom

Unfortunately, finding a hidden camera inside of your Airbnb is not unheard of.

In 2019, Fast Company reported on a professor who found cameras inside his Airbnb. The Atlantic also reported that a family on vacation in an Ireland Airbnb discovered they were being live-streamed via a hidden camera.

Now, another incident has gone viral on TikTok.

After discovering a hidden camera inside her Airbnb bathroom, Brittany Walsh shared a video on her TikTok account. She showed the camera, which appears to be disguised as an Apple charging box.

“Someone’s about to catch a felony for invasive visual recording in our Airbnb bathroom,” Brittany captioned the video.

She showed an image of the Airbnb’s bathroom and circled the outlet where the camera was located.

The camera was plugged in next to the sink, facing toward the toilet and shower. Brittany then included a clip of the police filing her report inside the Airbnb’s living room.

She has not yet posted an update on the report due to a family situation. However, she promises to post an entire “story time” shortly.

TikTok; pictured above is the secret camera

