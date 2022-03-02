Her Fiancé Wants Her To Photoshop The Scar On Her Face So It’s Not Visible In Their Wedding Photos

A 32-year-old woman is engaged to her 34-year-old fiancé named Aaron, and their wedding will be happening in the near future.

She finally finished all of the planning for her big day, and unfortunately, it was tough on her as Aaron’s mom did not like anything she wanted to do or have.

While she was speaking to Aaron about how they should do their wedding photo, Aaron asked her if she could have her face photoshopped.

She got a scar on her face around a decade ago that hasn’t gone away, and Aaron thinks it shouldn’t be in their wedding photos.

“…I laughed thinking he was joking but he said it was for real,” she said. “I was taken aback, but he explained that this is what photoshopping is for and that these are wedding photos that last for years and he’d rather them be flawless.”

“I looked at him and asked if he sees my face as a flaw, he immediately apologized and said absolutely not, It’s just that all couples point out what should and should not be photoshopped to get the best wedding photos.”

She was quite unsure why Aaron was bringing this up to her, but then he revealed that his mom was the one who wanted her to photoshop her face in the wedding photos, though he agreed with his mom.

She told Aaron there was no way that she would photoshop her face, and that caused a huge argument between her and her fiancé.

Aaron kept insisting that her scar really should be covered up, and he didn’t get why she was upset.

