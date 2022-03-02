In What She Feared Were Her Grandma’s Last Minutes On Earth, Her Grandma Said Some Super Nasty Things To Her

A young woman was raised by her grandma, but that didn’t automatically help them to have a close relationship with one another.

Growing up, her grandma was always so selfish, controlling, and abusive. Her grandma would routinely freak out on her if she couldn’t manipulate her into doing what she wanted.

Over the years, she’s grown to suspect that her grandma genuinely has a personality disorder or a mental illness, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

One thing that has been confirmed though is that her grandma started suffering from several brain aneurysms in 2020.

Since then, her grandma has had to undergo a number of surgeries that were extremely dangerous; managing to survive them all.

Recently, she began dating her boyfriend, but her grandma doesn’t approve. Although her boyfriend is a sweet man, her grandma hates him since he’s younger than she is and he did not complete college.

Her grandma got so hostile over her boyfriend that she moved out into her own place, however, she still made sure to see her grandma every week.

“…Our relationship is a little better since I’ve moved out,” she explained. “I still sought to have a relationship with her despite all, because when you come from a broken family… you’ll take what you can get, ya know?”

“It’s also like, sometimes she’ll have periods of emotional stability. We’ll watch Netflix, get ice cream, etc. and it’s nice. But last week she crossed a huge boundary that I don’t think I can come back from.”

