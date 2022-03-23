She Threw Out The Dessert That Her Brother’s Fiancé Baked And Brought To Their Family Dinner

In theory, a potluck dinner seems like the ideal way to have a party nowadays. As a host, you don’t have to worry about cooking an entire meal and dealing with kitchen clean-up as soon as your guests leave.

However, when it comes to the family cookout, a few rules may differ from your average party. One of them includes bringing the same dish as your fiancé’s grandmother.

In every household, the rules are different. Some families have old recipes passed down from generation to generation, a tradition at every cookout, while others could care less what you bring.

Ben and Jess have been together for almost four years. Last November, they got engaged, and unfortunately, with the pandemic, Jess has only met the family a handful of times in small groups.

When Ben’s family gets together, they enjoy the same traditional recipes his grandmother brings to each event. This includes the apple streusel.

A few days before the party, Jess decides to stop by Ben’s mother’s house to bring flowers and chat with his sister.

While she is there, she mentions that she wants to bring a homemade apple streusel to the party.

Politely, Ben’s sister reminds her that their grandmother brings one every year and that it may not be the best idea.

Jess then explains that it would be a healthy competition to see who’s pie is better. Laughing it off, Ben’s sister states that no one could ever beat their grandmother’s pie recipe.

