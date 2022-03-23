This Cat Rescue Is At Risk Of Being Forced To Shut Down In Less Than 3 Months

Rexburg, Idaho. Superhero Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, volunteer-run adoption center in Rexburg, Idaho.

Their mission is to create a safe living environment for cats and kittens who are stray or have been neglected by their owners.

They do things a bit differently than most animal shelters. While aiming to make sure each animal is loved and cared for, they also allow them free reign to roam around the home and socialize with other cats!

Volunteers come in and out daily to help run the shelter and provide extra comfort and care to the animals.

Unfortunately, in less than three months, their building will no longer be eligible to rent out.

“Each year, the rescue takes in, rehabilitates, and finds loving homes for hundreds of cats that might not have a chance otherwise. Superhero prioritizes vaccination and spay/neutering of cats before they are adopted by their families. We are a no-kill program, taking in and accomodating cats from all sorts of circumstances.”

At first, their main objective was to take in pregnant mommas and newborns in hopes of saving them from other shelters that would put them down or wouldn’t bother to have them for convenience’s sake.

Unfortunately, with how overcrowded shelters already are within the area of Rexburg, closing this rescue would be detrimental to the community.

GoFundMe; pictured above is one of the cats from the rescue

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.