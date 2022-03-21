This Autistic Teen Won The Title Of Miss Photogenic At A Beauty Pageant

Jada Braxton, an Alabama teenager, is celebrating one of her most amazing accomplishments, and her mother is nothing short of supportive!

Ms. Braxton was diagnosed with autism at the age of 7. Since then, she has refused to let anything hold her back, especially in high school activities. Now at the age of 17, she has been crowned as Miss Photogenic at Saraland high school in Alabama.

There are many reasons why this is a great accomplishment for this young lady. As someone who has autism, Jada often has a hard time showing direct eye contact with people around her.

What makes this an even bigger win for this high school contestant? She won without the judges even knowing her background.

Her mom states beautifully, “The judges chose you for you. Not knowing anything about you. Why is this a big deal? Because AUTISM DOESN’T HAVE A LOOK. I betcha if anyone could tell those judges that the person they chose as Miss Photogenic has special needs…they would be shocked.”

Let it be known Jada Braxton has goals, and she won’t let autism stop her from achieving them!

She wants to be a voice for young women going through the same experience. So once it was time to sign up for the pageant, she instantly knew she wanted to be a part of it.

“Mom I want other autistic girls to know that they can do this too.”

Instagram; pictured above is a photo of Jada that her mom Danisha shared

