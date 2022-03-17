This Mom Gave Her Oldest Daughter A Choice Of Punishment For What She Cruelly Did To Her Youngest Daughter, So Her Oldest Cut All Of Her Hair Off

One mom has 2 young daughters; Dolly, who is 10-years-old, and Essie Mae, who is 6-years-old.

Lately, Dolly has been pretty invested in pranking those around her, and it really wasn’t a problem…up until it was.

This mom made sure to sit Dolly down and let her know that pranks are perfectly fine as long as they make people laugh and it’s not mean.

Initially, Dolly’s pranks were pretty cute, such as taking her boots and putting them in the place of Essie Mae’s identical ones to make her little sister believe that her boots got bigger.

But then, things took a turn. One night while Essie Mae was fast asleep, Dolly cut off her little sister’s hair.

Essie Mae’s hair was halfway down her back, but Dolly chopped off an enormous piece right down to Essie Mae’s head.

“Dolly showed no remorse for this,” this mom explained. “I’m a hairdresser and tried everything I could to see if I could camouflage the bald spot, but it was such a big patch that we had no choice but to buzz the rest of Essie Mae’s hair off.”

“Essie Mae reasonably was distraught and sobbed for days and refused to leave the house. My husband and I agreed that Dolly knew exactly what she was doing and did it specifically to be cruel to Essie Mae.”

“We told Dolly that since she took so much away from Essie Mae, it was only fair she had something of equal value taken away.”

