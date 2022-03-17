She’s Been Buying Herself Expensive Things, But Her Unemployed Boyfriend Is Making Her Feel Bad About It

Your money, your choice, right? Well, one young woman is learning that her boyfriend hardly feels this way.

Her boyfriend wound up losing his job several months back, and since then, he can’t stop commenting on how she’s choosing to spend her own hard-earned money.

Although her boyfriend has had a couple of interviews for different jobs, he refuses to work less than 20 hours a week so he’s left with no options.

In the meantime, he’s been collecting unemployment, and that money does pay for his part of their rent, his part of their utility bills, his food, and his car…but that’s it.

“Now when I bring home anything he comments that I could have treated us to a nice dinner with the money instead of blowing it,” she explained.

“Specifically he comments when I buy clothes, makeup or books but doesn’t care if I buy manga or board games which he uses too.”

“I bought some lululemon leggings which he get annoyed at me for after checking the label saying I was buying overpriced garbage.”

She then purchased socks for herself that happened to be $12 a pair, which her boyfriend also took issue over.

Oh, and when it was Christmas time, she purchased a large skincare kit and had to hide it away in between her clothing so that he wouldn’t see it and make mean comments about her spending her own money.

