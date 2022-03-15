This TikToker’s Viral Bad Date Story Had An Unexpectedly Pleasant Outcome

Bad date stories have been all the rage on TikTok, and this user’s tale has a plot twist like no other.

A TikToker named Ema went viral after posting about the worst date she has ever had on her account @Emaroadkill.

“I heard we were sharing bad date stories, and I wanted to throw my hat in the ring,” Ema said before plunging into her experience.

“So like five years ago, I was scrolling on Tinder, and I saw this guy named Matt. According to his bio, Matt was a proudly acclaimed West Point graduate, and we started talking,” Ema recalled.

At first, Ema did not sense any red flags. She thought he seemed nice enough despite being “a little intense.” So, they made plans to meet for a meal at a Ramen restaurant in Austin, Texas.

“We went to this place, and the conversation was flowing; the small talk was good. But, I noticed this little plaque on the wall that said, ‘Free ice cream cone if you eat a whole bowl of ghost pepper ramen,'” Ema said.

In the spirit of conversation, she pointed it out as a joke. Matt, though, took the challenge very seriously.

“The waiter showed up to take our order. I ordered pork ramen, and he actually asked for the ghost pepper ramen,” Ema explained, “It was our first date.”

TikTok; pictured above is Emma

