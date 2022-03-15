Her Sister-In-Law Gave Her A Role In Her Wedding, But After Learning It Meant Babysitting Kids, She Backed Out

A woman asked her sister-in-law to be her bridesmaid for her wedding in November 2022. Then her sister-in-law gave her a present, and inside, it had a request; “Will you be my wedding attendant?”

Though some folks might be unfamiliar with this wedding role, the woman understood the typically involved responsibilities.

She wrote, “Having been to about 50+ weddings, I know this role is a relatively uncommon unnecessary one but an easy one, handing out programs, helping people to seats, etc.”

Thinking the position would be no big deal, she accepted. However, her sister-in-law replied, “Awesome! Yeah, there are just going to be a lot of kids, and we are going to need someone to help with that.”

This was a completely unexpected response, so she asked her husband to check in with his mom on what his sister had in mind.

Unfortunately, his mom confirmed that the role would be that of a babysitter for the duration of the ceremony.

She refused to get involved beyond talking to him about these expectations.

Of course, attending your sister-in-law’s wedding only to be saddled with babysitting was not her idea of an ideal family event.

Especially since she has a five-year-old son and her other sister-in-law has three kids under four, plus there will be other toddlers in attendance.

