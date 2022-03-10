This Young Woman Has Been Diagnosed With A Very Rare Syndrome That She’s Hoping To Beat

Kalamazoo, Michigan. Imagine waking up in excruciating pain every day and having zero answers from any doctors.

Unfortunately, this is an everyday reality for Jessica, a young woman who, after my trips to the ER and no answers to be found, was recently diagnosed with a rare condition called Eagle’s Syndrome.

As stated on the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center website, “Eagle syndrome is characterized by recurrent pain in the middle part of the throat (oropharynx) and face.”

This rare syndrome is very painful and can be diagnosed as classical or vascular. Unfortunately, Jessica was diagnosed with both. One diagnosis on each side of her neck.

She first started to notice symptoms in December of 2020 when a muscle knot developed on her right shoulder.

Trapping and squeezing her optical nerve, the pain traveled from her shoulder, up the back of her head, and eventually her right eye.

Constantly in agonizing pain, she decided to go to the chiropractor in hopes of finding some relief.

Unfortunately, her relief was short-lived. Every time she went back, her pain increased, eventually causing her to give up on the chiropractor in general. Thankfully, some of her symptoms seemed to have not happened as often.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jessica

