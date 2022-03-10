Her Mom Is Marrying A Guy That’s Only A Year Older Than Her, And She Doesn’t Want To Be The Maid Of Honor

A 28-year-old woman has a 45-year-old mom that’s getting married soon to a guy that’s just a year older than she is.

So, her mom is marrying someone 16 years younger, and that in itself doesn’t bother her; it’s the fact that this guy mentally and physically abuses her mom.

The abuse has gone on for 8 years now, and her siblings don’t even speak to her mom anymore over it.

“We try our best to support her as much as we can and even have to pretend to be nice to him when at family gatherings just to keep my mum safe,” she explained.

“When we have ignored him in the past, she has told us that if we don’t speak to him then we are ‘putting her in more danger once they get home’, so of course, we just fake it to his face so that she is ok.”

Her mom has been engaged to this awful guy for 6 long years, and she was surprised when her mom announced that she was finally tying the knot.

One problem with her mom re-marrying is that she isn’t yet divorced from her father, and a second problem is that her mom seems to have only wanted to get married after she got engaged herself.

Her younger siblings genuinely believe that her mom was attempting to take away her attention by finally pulling the trigger on a wedding just weeks after she told everyone about her engagement.

Her mom definitely can be self-centered, so she already had assumed that her mom would do something to one-up her.

