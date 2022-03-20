Waiters And Waitresses Share The Worst First Dates They Have Ever Witnessed

If you have ever been on a first date, the odds are that it took place in a restaurant. Many people have had fantastic dinner dates, while others live to tell horrifying tales filled with red flags.

Still, most people often forget about the third-party observer who watches your night either soar to romance or crash and burn– hard.

One Reddit user named StickyRice4 was particularly interested in the perspective of waiters and waitresses who encounter first dates on the daily.

The user asked waiters and waitresses of the Reddit community to recall the worst first date they had ever witnessed. And, their stories are far from disappointing.

This Guy Got “Handsy”– Literally

“A couple in their mid-twenties came in, and it was obviously their first date. But, they seemed to really like each other and got along well.”

“I was serving the table next to them when, about halfway through their meal, I noticed them holding hands over the table. Cute. Then, the guy lifted her hand to his lips and kissed the back of it. A bit of an outdated gesture, but still cute, I guess. The woman also seemed slightly confused but went along with it.”

“A little while later, I saw the guy do it again. Then again. The woman was confused and looked a little uncomfortable. They were no longer holding hands.”

“Finally, I went to serve my table and saw the dude full-on making out with her hand– tongue and all. The woman looked extremely embarrassed and uncomfortable– looking everywhere but her date.”

