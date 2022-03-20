She’s Going To See Her Ex-Best Friend At A Wedding Tomorrow For The First Time In Years

Falling out with our closest friends often ends in actual heartbreak. It can be worse than dealing with an ex.

Seeing them makes you feel sick to your stomach, knowing that someone who was in your life for so long may never be there again.

Growing up is hard. We learn many things along the way, including who we are as a person, which makes it more evident that who we were friends with as a child may not be who we are friends with in high school.

While we may try to avoid every possible interaction, there’s always that one wedding where everything realigns and you’re forced to sit next to them at a childhood friend’s ceremony.

In this case, a friendship ended dramatically during the girl’s senior year of high school. They noticed at the age of 16 that they were very different.

One was into theatre while the other just wanted to maintain under the influence. However, it wasn’t until one of the girls started dating a guy that the other did not approve of which resulted in throwing their friendship out the window.

“I dated a guy she wasn’t a fan of (now my husband lol); she befriended his abusive ex. One day I found out that everything I confided in her about our relationship, she reported back to the ex and my older sister for some reason? I won’t say I was perfect in the whole situation.”

Talk about a rough experience.

While they have seen each other in passing, they have tried to remain cordial even though the friend continuously makes passive-aggressive comments to her.

