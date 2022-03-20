This Maid Of Honor Is Being Accused Of Trying To Ruin Her Best Friend’s Wedding Over Wanting To Do Her Own Makeup

A 25-year-old woman has a best friend a year older than her, and her best friend is getting married this June.

Her best friend asked her to be the maid of honor, and she agreed. The wedding planning was going great and there were no issues…until several days ago.

A couple of days ago, her best friend said that she wanted her to do a trial run for her makeup with her cousin, who happens to be a makeup artist.

Her best friend’s cousin is going to be doing everyone’s makeup for the wedding, but she has a huge problem with this and wants to do her own makeup for the wedding,

“I suffer from atopic dermatitis, which I currently have under control but that’s only because I’m very cautious when it comes to my skin,” she explained.

“I don’t wear makeup and my skincare is also adjusted to my skin problems. My friend knows how bad it can get, as she saw my skin at its worst, to be honest.”

“Because of this, thinking that she would understand me more than anyone else, I told my friend that I would prefer to do my makeup myself.”

She knows her skin best, and she knows exactly what products will or will not cause issues with her face.

She said to her best friend that she would be happy to learn any kind of makeup style in time for the wedding in June, which seemed like a great suggestion.

