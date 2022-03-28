Women Reveal The Steps They Take To Stay Safe While Online Dating

While online dating can be a great way to connect with new people you might not typically meet, the practice also comes with many dangerous downsides– particularly for women.

First, it isn’t easy to know precisely who is behind an online dating profile. Even the most fantastic conversations and perceived connections could be a lie formulated by a catfish.

Second, the discussions will not last online forever. Eventually, you will be expected to meet up with a complete stranger in hopes of continuing a connection. This can be especially frightening and risky for women.

So, one Reddit user asked the online community how they stay safe while navigating the online dating scene. A few women shared some ingenious safety protocols.

Research Them Before Meeting Up

“Do some digging to make sure that they are who they say they are. You can reverse image search. Also, look up things like their email addresses, phone numbers, and social media profiles if available.”

–Victoria5475

Don’t Go Straight From Texting To In-Person

“Be sure that you have been talking for a while. Then, have phone calls and video calls to avoid meeting up with a catfish.”

